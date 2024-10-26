Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan ranked 3rd worst country in law and order by World Justice Project

The report not only depicts the deteriorating law and order in the state but also depicts the breakdown of trust in the government, whose work is to uphold the integrity of the nation

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
Pakistan and Afghanistan are among the six South Asian countries ranked at the bottom of the report. | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Pakistan has been ranked 140 among 142 countries in the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index regarding order and security, making it the third worst country in the world.

A recent report published by the WJP has evaluated countries based on different factors, including constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice, and criminal justice.

According to the 'Dawn' newspaper, order and security are measured by three factors: crime control, protection from armed conflicts, and the use of violence to resolve civil disputes. The report shows that Pakistan's law and order have drastically declined.

The report not only depicts the deteriorating law and order in the state but also depicts the breakdown of trust in the government, whose work is to uphold the integrity of the nation.

Mali and Nigeria are the only countries ranked lower than Pakistan in terms of law and security.

WJP co-founder and president William H Neukom stated, "After seven consecutive years of rule of law declines, it can be easy to focus on the negative. But to do so would ignore accomplishments in anti-corruption and the hard work occurring to improve justice systems globally."

Pakistan has been ranked 103rd for constraints on government powers, 120th for corruption, 106 for open government, 125th for fundamental rights, 127th for regulatory enforcement, 128th for civil justice and 98th for criminal justice.

This report reveals violations of human rights and a decline in the justice system in Pakistan, as per Dawn.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are among the six South Asian countries ranked at the bottom of the report.

The report suggested that most of the nations observed a fall in their overall rankings. On the other hand, Denmark has secured first rank, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Germany in terms of law and order.

Topics :Pakistan Law and orderjustice

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

