Pakistan train hijack: 16 separatists killed, 104 passengers rescued

Security forces in Pakistan’s Balochistan province have killed at least 16 separatists after a passenger train was hijacked on Tuesday, successfully rescuing 104 passengers.

The Jaffar Express, which was carrying around 400 passengers in nine coaches, was en route from Quetta to Peshawar when armed men linked to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) stopped the train in a tunnel near the rugged areas of Gudalar and Piru Kunri.

In an intense gunfight, security personnel managed to free 104 passengers, including women and children, according to sources cited by news agency PTI. As the rescue mission continues, local authorities are working to ensure the safety of all passengers.

As reported by Samaa TV, the attack occurred at the Sibi-Bolan border, where armed assailants ambushed the train, leaving the driver critically injured and several passengers injured. Amid ongoing security operations, local hospitals have been placed on high alert to provide immediate medical assistance to the wounded.

Pakistan train: Hostages rescue

Some hostages are believed to have been taken into the mountains, prompting security forces to continue their pursuit under challenging conditions.

According to news reports, the rescued individuals — comprising 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children — were taken to Mach, a town in Balochistan’s Kachhi district, on another train. A source quoted by PTI said that the separatists have split into smaller groups in an attempt to escape under the cover of darkness, but the security forces have surrounded the tunnel, and efforts are underway to rescue the remaining passengers.

Earlier, the security forces had successfully evacuated 80 passengers, including 43 men, 26 women, and 11 children, as confirmed by Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

While authorities have not disclosed further details, Rind mentioned that military personnel reached the remote tunnel location soon after being informed of the hijacking. Pakistani media outlets have reported heavy gunfire and explosions in the area where the train was seized.

Rana Muhammad Dilawar, the district police officer for the region, noted that four to five government officials were on board. Meanwhile, the BLA had earlier claimed to have taken several security personnel hostage, though authorities have not verified this assertion.

Pakistan Railways temporarily halted all train services between Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan on Tuesday in response to the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, the Dawn reported.

Pakistan train hijack: Emergency desk set up

To assist concerned families, Pakistan Railways has established emergency help desks at the Quetta and Peshawar railway stations. The hijacked train was part of the recently resumed service between Quetta and Peshawar, which had been suspended for over a month and a half.

This incident follows a similar attack in November last year, when a suicide bombing at Quetta railway station claimed 26 lives and left 62 injured, leading to service suspensions by Pakistan Railways.

Balochistan continues to experience unrest due to long-standing grievances, economic neglect, and human rights issues. Many Baloch have opposed the region’s incorporation into Pakistan in 1948, citing political marginalization. Despite its wealth of natural resources, the province struggles with widespread poverty, with locals seeing little economic benefit.

Separatist groups such as the BLA, which is alleged to have backing from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), advocate for greater autonomy or independence and frequently target security forces.

