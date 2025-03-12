Bangladesh seizes Sheikh Hasina's family's properties, freezes 124 accounts

A court in Dhaka has ordered the seizure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi residence, 'Sudasadhan', and some other properties owned by her family members, who are in exile in India.

At the same time, the court ordered the seizure of 124 bank accounts belonging to her family, an official said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Ghalib issued the order on Tuesday following an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Sheikh Hasina's husband, the late nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah, was nicknamed Sudha Miah. The house, 'Sudhasadan, was named after him.

In addition to Sheikh Hasina, some other properties have been seized, owned by her son Sajib Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and her daughters, Tulip Siddique and Radwan Mujib Siddique.

On February 6, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a strong protest with the Indian Government over the "false and fabricated" comments and statements continuously being made in different platforms, including social media, by the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aimed at instigating instability.

Through a protest note handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it conveyed the deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation of the Government of Bangladesh, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has requested the Government of India to immediately take appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop Hasina from making such "false, fabricated and incendiary statements" using social media and other communications while she is in India, the statement said.

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 77, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.