Paperwork underway to unleash civil nuclear deal: US NSA Sullivan

The US is finalising the necessary steps to remove longstanding regulations that have prevented civil nuclear cooperation between Indian nuclear entities and American companies, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Monday. The move is likely to make it easier for India to access sensitive US nuclear technologies that Washington DC has so far kept to itself.

Delivering remarks on US-India ties in critical and emerging technologies (ICET) at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Sullivan said the formal paperwork for unleashing the civil nuclear partnership will be completed soon.

Referring to the civil nuclear deal signed between the US and India under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former US President George Bush in 2007, the NSA said both countries are "yet to fully realise it."

The historic deal had allowed India to buy dual-use nuclear technology from the US, including equipment and materials for reprocessing plutonium and enriching uranium. It also enabled India to access civilian nuclear fuel and technology from other countries. However, according to the US think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, New Delhi is overdue in removing the obstacles preventing its purchase of nuclear reactors from the US, consistent with the written commitments it made. Meanwhile, the US has continued to express reservations about India's stance on not joining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"This will be an opportunity to turn the page on some of the frictions of the past and create the path for entities that have been on the restricted list in the US to come off that list," Sullivan said, referring to the new push to boost nuclear ties. He noted that this has been made possible by deepening bilateral ties and the openness of the government on the issue.

Sullivan's comments came hours after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is on a two-day visit to India as part of the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden's final engagement with India. Later in the day, the NSA met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," Modi said in a post on social media platform X, following the meeting.

India is seeking to rapidly expand its use of nuclear power over the next decade as it aims to both decarbonise and meet rising energy demand.

Sullivan said the ICET partnership has already launched initiatives on jet engines, semiconductors, and clean energy and is expected to put an Indian astronaut in space in a few months' time. Launched two years ago, the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) is a framework agreed upon by India and the US for cooperation on critical and emerging technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and wireless telecom.

Indian private sector investment in the US recently surpassed that of China and has contributed to 400,000 American jobs, Sullivan said.