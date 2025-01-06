Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India condemns Pak's airstrikes on Afghanistan, blames internal failures

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in certain areas in Afghanistan in what it said was aimed at targeting some terrorist hideouts

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag
Pakistan carried out airstrikes in certain areas in Afghanistan in what it said was aimed at targeting some terrorist hideouts. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
India on Monday "unequivocally" condemned Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and said it is Islamabad's old practice to blame its neighbours for its internal failures.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in certain areas in Afghanistan in what it said was aimed at targeting some terrorist hideouts.

"We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost. We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," he said.

Topics :India-Pakindia-pak tiesAfghanistanIndia vs AfghanistanPakistan Pakistan Air Force

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

