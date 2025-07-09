Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi arrives in Namibia, to hold talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah

PM Modi arrives in Namibia, to hold talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah

PM Modi is in Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport. Image: X@MEAIndia
ANI
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on Wednesday morning (local time), marking his first-ever visit to the country and only the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

PM Modi is in Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport. 

 

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Prime Minister will embark on a State Visit to Namibia on July 09, 2025. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Namibia and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia."

"During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. The Prime Minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the Late Dr. Sam Nujoma. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia," the MEA said. 

"The visit of the Prime Minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia," it added.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

PM Modi was on a State Visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During his visit to Brazil, PM Modi held a meeting with President Lula and attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

PM Modi thanked President Lula and the people of Brazil for their kindness throughout the visit. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I thank my good friend, President Lula, the Government and wonderful people of Brazil for their kindness through this visit. Over the last few days, I have attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Lula in Brasilia."

PM Modi was also conferred Brazil's highest civilian honour, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', by President Lula.

Namibia is the final stop in the Prime Minister's five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiNamibiabilateral ties

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

