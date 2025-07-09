Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi awarded Brazil's highest civilian honour by President Lula

PM Modi awarded Brazil's highest civilian honour by President Lula

President Lula conferred Brazil's highest civilian honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi Brazil
PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. | X@narendramodi
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded the highest civilian honour of Brazil by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday.

President Lula conferred Brazil's highest civilian honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State Visit to Brazil after participating in the BRICS Summit, received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday.

PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.

He shared a unique moment of enjoying a harmonium performance along with the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

PM Modi enjoyed the Indian classical musical presentation which used traditional instruments such as the Harmonium and Tabla at his ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

"Broadening the horizons of the Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi warmly received by President @LulaOficial and First Lady @JanjaLula at the Alvorada Palace with a guard of honour & ceremonial welcome. Bilateral talks lie ahead," posted Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi also received a unique 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Brasilia airport with the Batala Mundo band performing traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the Brazilian President on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

There is no place for double standards on terrorism: PM Modi in Brazil

CDS warns of strategic implications for India in the neighbourhood

PM Modi likely to visit UK this month; India-UK FTA signing on the cards

Navy, BEL sign contract for NMDA project to upgrade surveillance systems

India in talks with Australia to source rare earth minerals, says official

Topics :Modi govtBrazilBRICS

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story