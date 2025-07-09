Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Want India-Brazil relation to be as passionate as football: PM Modi

The prime minister said the growing India-Brazil cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of "deep mutual trust" between the two sides. (Image: X@PMOIndia)
Press Trust of India Brasilia
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
India and Brazil on Tuesday set a target of nearly doubling the bilateral trade to $ 20 billion in annual trade in the next five years and inked six agreements to expand cooperation in a range of sectors including energy and agriculture following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The two leaders also deliberated on combating terrorism with Modi saying both sides were clear that there is no place for double standards on terrorism.

"We have a similar thinking on the fight against terrorism -- zero tolerance and zero double standards. We are clear that there is no place for double standards on terrorism," the prime minister said in his media statement. 

"We strongly oppose terrorism and those who support terrorism," he added. Modi travelled to Brasilia on Monday evening after attending the two-day BRICS summit in this seaside Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

"We want India-Brazil relations to be as colourful as carnival, as passionate as football, and as connecting hearts as samba, without long lines at the visa counter! In this spirit," Modi said.

"We will make efforts to facilitate people-to-people contacts between the two countries, especially tourists, students, sportspersons and businessmen," he said.

On various geopolitical developments, the prime minister said India-Brazil partnership is an important pillar of stability and balance and that both sides are unanimous that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. 

The six pacts signed following Modi-Lula talks will provide for cooperation in several areas including energy, agriculture, digital transformation and combating terrorism.

Modi said both sides discussed ways to enhance trade. "In today's discussions, we talked about strengthening cooperation in every field. We have set a target to take bilateral trade to $ 20 billion in the coming five years," he said.

The current annual bilateral trade is around $ 13 billion.

"Our cooperation in the field of energy is constantly growing. Environment and clean energy are the main priorities of both the countries," the prime minister said.

"The agreement that has been made today to increase cooperation in this area will give new direction and momentum to our green goals. 

The prime minister said the growing India-Brazil cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of "deep mutual trust" between the two sides.

"We will continue our efforts to connect our defence industries."  Both sides are also working together on the adoption of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) in Brazil. , he said.

"We will be happy to share India's successful experience in areas like digital public infrastructure and space with Brazil."  "Our cooperation in artificial intelligence and supercomputers is growing. This is a proof of our common thinking of inclusive development and human-centric innovation" he said.

The prime minister said the two sides are also boosting cooperation in areas of agriculture.

"Now we will also work together on agricultural research and food processing. We are also increasing our win-win cooperation in the field of health. We emphasized on the expansion of Ayurveda and traditional medicine in Brazil," he said.

Modi also referred to India-Brazil coordination at the global stage. "As two large democratic countries, our cooperation is relevant not only for the Global South, but for the entire humanity." "We believe that it is our moral obligation to raise the concerns and priorities of the Global South at global forums," he said.

"Today, when the world is going through a period of tension and uncertainty, my friend explained in great detail," he added.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

