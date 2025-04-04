Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus discuss minority safety and Hasina extradition

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus discuss minority safety and Hasina extradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus had their first high-level meeting since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year

Modi, Narendra Modi, Muhammad Yunus
PM Narendra Modi being presented a photo by the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus during a meeting, on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met on Friday on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, where they discussed key bilateral issues, including the security of minorities in Bangladesh and the potential extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press briefing.
 
During the meeting, Modi expressed India’s concerns regarding the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community, and urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure their protection. He emphasised the importance of thoroughly investigating reported atrocities against minority groups to uphold their security and rights.
 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Prime Minister Modi underlined India’s concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus. He conveyed the expectation that the Bangladeshi government would ensure their protection through detailed investigations into cases of violence and discrimination.” 
 

First meeting between PM Modi and Yunus

The meeting marked the first high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year. Bilateral relations between the two nations have faced strain in recent months, particularly over issues related to violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and India’s decision to grant asylum to Hasina.
 
Modi reiterated India’s commitment to a stable and democratic Bangladesh, emphasising a people-centric approach to bilateral relations. “He highlighted the longstanding cooperation between the two countries that has delivered tangible benefits to both nations and expressed India’s desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism,” Misri added.

Also Read

PM Modi holds first talks with Bangladesh CA Yunus after Hasina exit

'7 Indian states are landlocked': Yunus calls Bangladesh 'ocean guardian'

PM Modi highlights 'spirit of 1971 war' in letter to Bangladesh's Yunus

Bangladesh Army denies media report on 'emergency meeting' of generals

Bangladesh awaits India's response to Yunus-Modi meeting proposal

 

Border security and Hasina extradition 

Border security was also on the agenda, with Modi stressing the need for strict enforcement of laws and measures to curb illegal border crossings, particularly at night, to maintain stability and security along the India-Bangladesh border.
 
The issue of Hasina’s extradition was raised during the discussions. However, Misri declined to provide specific details, stating that it was not appropriate to comment on the matter at this time. He reiterated that India had received an official request from Bangladesh regarding the extradition, but further developments on the issue remain unclear.
 
(With PTI inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi offers linking UPI with payment systems of BIMSTEC nations

Donald Trump cuts India tariff to 26% from 27% in final White House list

PM Modi offers help to Myanmar Senior General as nation recovers from quake

Quad joins forces to streamline aid delivery for Myanmar quake victims

India, Thailand support rules-based order in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-BangladeshIndia-Bangladesh tiesBangladeshMuhammad YunusSheikh HasinaminoritiesBS Web ReportsMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story