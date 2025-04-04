PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus discuss minority safety and Hasina extradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met on Friday on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, where they discussed key bilateral issues, including the security of minorities in Bangladesh and the potential extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press briefing.

During the meeting, Modi expressed India’s concerns regarding the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community, and urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure their protection. He emphasised the importance of thoroughly investigating reported atrocities against minority groups to uphold their security and rights.

ALSO READ: PM Modi offers linking UPI with payment systems of BIMSTEC nations Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Prime Minister Modi underlined India’s concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus. He conveyed the expectation that the Bangladeshi government would ensure their protection through detailed investigations into cases of violence and discrimination.”

First meeting between PM Modi and Yunus

The meeting marked the first high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year. Bilateral relations between the two nations have faced strain in recent months, particularly over issues related to violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and India’s decision to grant asylum to Hasina.

Modi reiterated India’s commitment to a stable and democratic Bangladesh, emphasising a people-centric approach to bilateral relations. “He highlighted the longstanding cooperation between the two countries that has delivered tangible benefits to both nations and expressed India’s desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism,” Misri added.

Also Read

Border security and Hasina extradition

Border security was also on the agenda, with Modi stressing the need for strict enforcement of laws and measures to curb illegal border crossings, particularly at night, to maintain stability and security along the India-Bangladesh border.

The issue of Hasina’s extradition was raised during the discussions. However, Misri declined to provide specific details, stating that it was not appropriate to comment on the matter at this time. He reiterated that India had received an official request from Bangladesh regarding the extradition, but further developments on the issue remain unclear.

(With PTI inputs)