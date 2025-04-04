Friday, April 04, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi offers linking UPI with payment systems of BIMSTEC nations

PM Modi offers linking UPI with payment systems of BIMSTEC nations

Prime Minister also proposed to set up a Bimstec Chamber of Commerce, organise annual business summits and explore promoting trade in local currencies within the region

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi also proposed establishing a Bimstec Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bangkok
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seeking to impart fresh impetus to the Bimstec grouping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed linking India's UPI with the payment systems of the member nations, a move that could boost trade, business and tourism within the region.

Addressing the sixth Bimstec Summit here, the Prime Minister also proposed to set up a Bimstec Chamber of Commerce, organise annual business summits and explore promoting trade in local currencies within the region.

At the outset, the Prime Minister offered his condolences for the loss of lives and property in Myanmar and Thailand in the devastating earthquake on March 28.

Modi also proposed establishing a Bimstec Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India to collaborate on disaster preparedness, relief and rehabilitation.

 

The Bimstec Summit, hosted by Thailand, is attended by leaders from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Also Read

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Global order under churn, every region needs to look out for itself: EAM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India fulfilling 'First Responder' duty in Myanmar: Jaishankar at Bimstec

BIMSTEC logo, (Photo: Wikipedia)

India hosts first Bimstec youth summit in Gandhinagar on regional ties

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Employability of Indian graduates rises to 54.81% in last decade: Mandaviya

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India inks agreement to establish Bimstec Energy Centre in Bengaluru

The Bimstec Summit adopted the Bangkok Vision 2030 to realise the shared commitment to prosperity, security, and inclusivity in the Bay of Bengal region.

Bimstec serves as a bridge connecting South Asia and Southeast Asia. It is emerging as an effective platform to open new avenues of regional connectivity, cooperation, and prosperity, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to continually expand the scope and capabilities of the Bimstec grouping, welcomed the institutionalising of the Home Ministers Mechanism and offered to host the first meeting in India.

This forum can play a vital role in the fight against cybercrime, cybersecurity threats, terrorism, and drug and human trafficking. In this regard, I propose to host its first meeting this year in India, he said.

The Prime Minister said he was happy to share India's experience in setting up digital public infrastructure (DPI) with Bimstec countries and suggested conducting a pilot study to understand the specific needs of member nations in this regard.

Additionally, I propose linking India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with the payment systems in the Bimstec region. This will benefit trade, industry, and tourism at all levels, Modi said.

Noting that trade and business connectivity were also crucial for progress, the Prime Minister proposed the establishment of a Bimstec Chamber of Commerce and to organise a Bimstec Business Summit every year.

I also suggest conducting a feasibility study on promoting trade in local currencies within the Bimstec region, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said a free, open, secure, and safe Indian Ocean is our shared priority.

The Maritime Transport Agreement signed today will strengthen cooperation in merchant shipping and cargo transport and accelerate trade, he said.

Modi also proposed establishing a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in India.

This Centre will focus on capacity building, research, innovation, and coordination in maritime policies. It will also promote cooperation in maritime security, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump cuts India tariff to 26% from 27% in final White House list

PM Modi, Yunus, Narendra Modi, Muhammad Yunus, India bangladesh, bangladesh

PM Modi holds first talks with Bangladesh CA Yunus after Hasina exit

India, Myanmar, India-Myanmar, Narendra modi

PM Modi offers help to Myanmar Senior General as nation recovers from quake

earthquake, Myanmar

Quad joins forces to streamline aid delivery for Myanmar quake victims

PM Modi in Thailand

India, Thailand support rules-based order in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi BIMSTEC UPI UPI transactions Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon