Donald Trump cuts India tariff to 26% from 27% in final White House list

India will now face a 26 per cent tariff, not 27 per cent as originally published in the White House annex, after a round of last-minute corrections to the official documents. The update comes after a discrepancy was spotted between the figures shown during Trump’s “Liberation Day” speech and those listed in the formal implementation papers.

According to Bloomberg, 14 countries — including India — were initially assigned a one percentage point higher tariff in the annex than what was flashed on screen during Trump's Rose Garden announcement. The White House has since revised the annex, aligning the numbers with what was presented to the public.

India, which had been bracing for a 27 per cent hit, now joins several other countries in a curious game of tariff ping-pong. South Korea’s rate bounced between 25 per cent and 26 per cent before settling at 25 per cent. Others such as Norway, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa and Thailand saw similar adjustments.

Despite the confusion, New Delhi isn’t sounding the alarm. Indian officials are calling the move a “mixed bag” rather than a “setback” and are continuing talks with the US on a broader trade deal expected later this year.

Under the new policy, all trading partners will face a 10 per cent base tariff starting 5 April. Then, four days later, select countries — including India — will see rates rise to their newly confirmed levels.

A White House official has confirmed that the rates listed in the revised annex are final.

Adding to the drama, some overseas territories that were highlighted during Trump’s announcement — such as Reunion Island, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Norfolk Island — mysteriously vanished from the final document. Reunion was even shown with a 37 per cent tariff during the presentation but was dropped from the formal list.

So where do things stand now?