India, Thailand support rules-based order in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

India and Thailand on Thursday decided to elevate their relations to the level of a strategic partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that both the countries support a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order in Indo-Pacific, and believe in a policy of development, not expansionism.

Modi made the remarks at a joint press event with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra after holding delegation-level talks during which they held extensive discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation.

"We have emphasized cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and education between India's northeastern states and Thailand. We discussed enhancing mutual trade, investment, and exchanges between businesses," Modi said about his talks with Shinawatra.

Agreements have also been made for cooperation in MSME, handloom, and handicraft, he noted.

Modi asserted that Thailand holds a special place in India's Act East' Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

"Today, we have decided to elevate our relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Discussions were also held on establishing a Strategic Dialogue' between security agencies," Modi said.

He said India fully supports ASEAN unity and ASEAN Centrality.

"In the Indo-Pacific, we both support a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order. We believe in the policy of vikaasvaad, not vistaarvaad (development-ism, not expansionism)," Modi said.

"I am grateful to the Thai government for issuing a special postage stamp based on the 18th-century Ramayana' mural paintings on the occasion of my visit," he said.

Modi said Prime Minister Shinawatra presented him with the Tripitaka.

"On behalf of the Buddha-land India, I accepted it with folded hands," he added.

The centuries-old relationship between India and Thailand is tied to their deep cultural and spiritual threads, he said.

The spread of Buddhism has connected our people at every level, Modi said.

"There has been an exchange of scholars from Ayutthaya to Nalanda. The tale of the Ramayana is deeply woven into Thai folk life," he said.

"And, the influence of Sanskrit-Pali is still reflected in the languages and traditions today," he said.

Modi also conveyed condolences on behalf of Indians on the loss of lives caused by the earthquake on March 28.

"We pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," he said.

Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC summit, earlier received a Guard of Honour and also witnessed a mesmerising Ramakien -- Thai Ramayana performance.

The Prime Minister will later join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

After concluding Thailand's visit, he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face to face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

In a departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.