No country should 'weaponise' critical resources: PM Modi at Brics Summit

In a veiled reference to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 6, said that critical resources must not be used "solely for the interests of any one country". The Prime Minister made these remarks at the plenary session of the Brics Summit, which also includes China.

Speaking on the theme ‘Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence’, PM Modi underlined the need for fair, transparent, and resilient global supply chains and cautioned against the weaponisation of essential materials and technologies. “It must also be ensured that no country uses these resources solely for its own interests or as a weapon,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remark comes amid growing global concerns over China’s strategic dominance in critical minerals and rare earth elements. PM Modi outlined his four-point agenda that he put forward at the Summit to boost Brics cooperation, particularly for the Global South. He first called for improved governance systems within member countries. “First, [I] emphasised on improving our own systems so that our credibility is boosted when we call for reformed multilateralism,” he said. PM Modi further said that with Brics economic cooperation growing steadily, institutions like the Brics New Development Bank must adopt demand-driven decision-making and maintain financial sustainability and strong credit ratings.

The Prime Minister said Brics can serve as a platform to meet the aspirations of the Global South. He highlighted the Brics Agricultural Research Platform set up in India, which can help share best practices in agri-biotech, precision farming, and climate adaptation. "Also proposed creating a Brics Science and Research Repository that can also benefit the countries of the Global South," he said. The PM also talked about the strategic importance of securing critical minerals and technologies. He underscored the need to build resilient supply chains and prevent monopolisation. PM Modi called for global cooperation in developing responsible AI. “We in India believe in AI as a tool to enhance human values and capabilities,” he said. Guided by the principle of "AI for All", India is applying AI across several sectors. “In AI governance, addressing concerns and encouraging innovation should both receive equal priority,” he said.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to collaborative progress. “The Global South has many expectations from us. To fulfill them, we must follow the principle of ‘Lead by Example’. India is fully committed to working shoulder to shoulder with all partners to achieve our shared goals,” he said. Brics backs India’s bid to host COP33 in 2028 The Brics nations have extended their support to India’s proposal to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties (COP33) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2028, news agency ANI reported. The announcement came as part of a joint declaration issued at the 17th Brics Summit held on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The leaders collectively reaffirmed their commitment to the goals and objectives of the Paris Agreement, emphasising the importance of staying united in the global fight against climate change.