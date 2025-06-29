Rare earth curbs to affect ICE vehicles as well: Automobile industry

Raising concerns over China’s export curbs on rare-earth elements, the automobile industry is learnt to have told the Ministry of Commerce and Industry earlier this month that the issue threatens to disrupt production of not just electric vehicles (EVs) but also internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles.

To raise these issues, a delegation of senior executives from leading automakers and component manufacturers was scheduled to visit China this month. However, Chinese authorities are yet to respond positively to India’s request to allow the delegation, people familiar with the matter said.

“The industry has been checking the status repeatedly, but the matter