PM Modi arrives in Canada for G7 Summit today amid hopes of diplomatic thaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Calgary later today to attend the G7 Summit , following an official invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney . This visit is being closely watched globally, as it marks PM Modi’s first trip to Canada since diplomatic ties between the two countries were strained over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

The G7 Summit, scheduled to be held in Kananaskis on June 16–17, brings together the leaders of the world’s most advanced economies—the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada—along with the European Union. Representatives from international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the United Nations will also be present.

India to participate as guest country for sixth time India is participating as a guest country for the sixth consecutive year. Speaking to news agency ANI, India’s Acting High Commissioner to Canada, Chinmoy Naik, expressed optimism about the visit, stating, “This is the sixth consecutive time India is coming to G7 as a guest country, which speaks for India's importance on the world stage today.” ALSO READ | Trump returns to G7 summit he once loathed as Iran crisis deepens Naik confirmed that PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Carney on the sidelines of the summit, signalling a potential thaw in relations.

What caused tensions between India and Canada? In September 2023, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused the Indian government of being involved in Nijjar’s killing, an allegation New Delhi strongly dismissed as "baseless". The issue escalated quickly as both countries expelled senior diplomats and suspended various bilateral engagements. However, Naik highlighted the positive turn of events under Canada’s new leadership. “The Honourable Prime Minister [Modi] tweeted the moment Prime Minister Mark Carney was elected. That was a good signal. Now we are seeing the visit happening at his invitation. I think those hold significance in themselves,” he said. “The direction looks positive.”

India to focus on energy, innovation and tech at G7 According to Naik, India will focus on crucial global issues during the G7 Summit, including energy security, innovation, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. “These are contemporary topics that will affect all of us and our views will definitely get noticed,” he said. PM Modi’s arrival in Canada comes as part of his three-nation tour, which began in Cyprus and includes a stop in Croatia. Before his departure, the Prime Minister said, “From Cyprus, I will travel to Kananaskis, Canada to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Summit will provide space for exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South. I also look forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries.”