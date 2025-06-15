Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN misaligned with policy: Pawar

Abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN misaligned with policy: Pawar

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President
Pawar, meanwhile, said the NCP (SP) cadre is strong and determined to struggle despite political setbacks. He appealed to the party workers to gear up for the upcoming elections to local bodies. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said India's decision to abstain from voting on a Gaza ceasefire draft resolution is not in sync with its foreign policy and it will create confusion about the country at the global level.

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers from Mumbai, the former Defence Minister said India has always taken a stand to protect humanity and opposed the killing of innocents.

"The present decision is not in line with the country's (foreign) policy. It will create confusion about India on the global stage," Pawar said. 

Pawar, meanwhile, said the NCP (SP) cadre is strong and determined to struggle despite political setbacks. He appealed to the party workers to gear up for the upcoming elections to local bodies.

He said local leaders of the party would decide on whether to contest the elections either solo or with allies (Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress).

"The city and district-level units will jointly discuss the strategy and finalise the road map for elections," he said.

Pawar said the elections to local bodies empower workers and create new leadership.

"The elections to the Mumbai civic body will be like a national election as the city shows the path to the country," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Pak claim of downing Rafales during Op Sindoor incorrect: Dassault CEO

PM Modi arrives in Cyprus for 2-day visit; to meet Prez Christodoulides

Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

Jaishankar discusses global rebalancing with Paris strategic community

India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

Topics :GazaUnited Nations

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story