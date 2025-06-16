Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Very normal to see diversion by F-35B: IAF on British jet emergency landing

Very normal to see diversion by F-35B: IAF on British jet emergency landing

In a late night post on X, the IAF also shared a photo of the fighter jet, and said it is "providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft"

Ryal Navy F-35B
Earlier in the day, sources said the British aircraft made the emergency landing at the Kerala airport after running low on fuel | | Image: X/@IAF_MCC
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:18 AM IST
A day after a British F-35B fighter jet of the Royal Navy made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said it is "fully aware" of it and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons.

The jet was operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, and it was undertaking "routine flying" outside Indian ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone), according to the IAF.

In a late night post on X, the IAF also shared a photo of the fighter jet, and said it is "providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft".

Earlier in the day, sources said the British aircraft made the emergency landing at the Kerala airport after running low on fuel.

The jet landed safely at around 9.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

The IAF on Sunday said it is "fully aware" of it.

"A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35B. The IAF is fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance being given, and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies," an IAF spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

The IAF in its post on X also said, "A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25."  "Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield. On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian Air ForceBritish navyF-35 fighter jetF-35 jets

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

