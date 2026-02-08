PM Modi in Malaysia for talks on trade, defence upgrades, chip sector

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Malaysian counterpart Anwar ‍Ibrahim on Sunday, ​as the two countries look to bolster trade and explore potential collaborations in semiconductors, defence and other fields.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, his first since the two countries elevated ties to a ​comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.

His meeting with Anwar will take place at the Malaysian premier's official residence in the administrative capital Putrajaya, where the pair will also witness the signing of several cooperation agreements in areas including health care, national security and labour, Malaysia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.