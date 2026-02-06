IAF to have free hand to integrate weapons on 114 new Rafales: Sources

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will have full “unilateral” authority to integrate weapons of its choice — including Made in India munitions — on board the additional 114 Rafale combat aircraft that India is actively considering purchasing from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, defence sources told Business Standard on Friday. They added that the final deal would be cost-competitive by international standards, despite incorporating a significant push for local manufacturing and maintenance.

“The additional Rafales will be from a vastly improved version compared to the 36 acquired for the IAF under the 2016 deal,” one of the sources added. The new jets will be of the latest “F4 standard” and are planned to be upgraded to the under-development “F5 standard” in due course. According to Dassault, the future Rafale F5 jets will feature capabilities that will allow them to remain operational beyond 2060 and will be optimised to operate alongside unmanned combat aircraft.