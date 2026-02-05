India-US trade deal close to finish as Jaishankar ends Washington visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the “historic” India-US trade deal was in the final stages of detailing and will be completed soon. He also said that critical mineral cooperation between the two countries was “advancing rapidly”.

The minister concluded a two-day visit to the US, which he termed as productive and positive. He was in Washington DC to attend a ministerial meeting on critical minerals that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted, and which ministers and officials from 50 countries attended.

In his post on social media, Jaishankar said the trade deal “opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship”.

Jaishankar held “wide ranging” talks with Rubio during his visit. “Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident,” he said. In his remarks at the meeting on critical minerals, Jaishankar highlighted the challenges of excessive concentration and the importance of de-risking supply. He also talked about structured international cooperation and highlighted India's efforts towards greater resilience through the National Critical Mineral Mission, Rare Earth Corridor and responsible commerce. He conveyed support for the US’ Forum on Resource, Geostrategic Engagement, or FORGE, initiative that has been set in motion post this critical minerals partnership.

At the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing on Thursday afternoon, its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the India-US trade agreement, “will give a major boost to our exports to the US”. “It will be a major boost to the labour-intensive industries here in India, creating new job opportunities, growth and prosperity for our people. Also, let me say that the US side has also clarified that the final figure of tariff is 18 per cent,” he said. Three US Congressmen visited India from January 25 to 27 as part of the regular exchanges with the US Congress members, Jaiswal said. “Regular dialogue, conversations are an important part of our India-US comprehensive strategic partnership.”