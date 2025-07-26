Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

The prime minister landed in Male on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Indian Ocean archipelago

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi
Modi was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square in this Maldivian capital by President Mohamed Muizzu and top ministers in his Cabinet. | Credit: X/@narendramodi
Press Trust of India Male
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday graced the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the guest of honour, signalling a renewed momentum in bilateral ties after a spell of unease.
 
Modi was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square in this Maldivian capital by President Mohamed Muizzu and top ministers in his Cabinet.
 
The prime minister landed in Male on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Indian Ocean archipelago.
 
Following the over 50-minute ceremony, the prime minister said India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people. 
 
"India and the Maldives share a deep-rooted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cultural and economic exchanges," he said.
 
"Our relationship continues to grow, shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors. India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet," he said on "X".
 
The prime minister sat next to Muizzu and watched the event that featured military parade and colourful cultural performances by children and traditional artistes.
 
"It was an honour to attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people," the prime minister said.
 
"It also signified the country's journey of transformation over the years gone by. From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage," he added.
 
"My best wishes to the great Maldivian people." 
 
The ceremony was attended by top political and military brass of the Maldives.
 
Several members of the prime minister's delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the event.
 
Modi's visit to the Maldives is seen as a major turnaround in the bilateral ties after a spell of strain and tension. The renewed intensity in the relations assumes significance as Muizzu came to power in November 2023 on the back of an "India Out" campaign.
 
Following his talks with Muizzu on Friday, the prime minister said India is proud to be the "most trusted" friend of the Maldives and that the friendship will always "remain bright and clear".
 
In reflection of renewed intensity in the relations, Modi, after his talks with Muizzu, announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the island nation and said both sides have launched negotiations for a free trade deal.
 
New Delhi also decided to reduce the Maldives' annual debt repayment obligations by 40 per cent (from USD 51 million to 29 million), seen as a significant move to help the country deal with its economic woes.
 
On Saturday, Modi also interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives and appreciated their contributions in building upon the strong and vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi India Prime Minister India Maldives ties Maldives

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

