Uttarakhand hikes ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees to ₹1.5 crore

Uttarakhand raises ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees to ₹1.5 crore, a threefold hike; veterans to continue receiving annual grant of ₹3 lakh

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM
Dhami made the announcement during the Sainik Samman ceremony held in Khatima, organised on the death anniversary of his father, late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 6:48 AM IST
As a gesture to honour soldiers on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an increase in the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

The state government has taken the decision to revise the ex-gratia amount given to Param Vir Chakra recipients to Rs 1.5 crore, a threefold increase. In addition, veterans will continue to receive an annual grant of Rs 3 lakh.

Dhami made the announcement during the Sainik Samman ceremony held in Khatima, organised on the death anniversary of his father, late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister has also approved the proposal submitted by the Sainik Welfare Department, a release said.

This increase of Rs 1 crore in the ex-gratia amount underscores the Chief Minister's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families, it added.

Before June 2022, the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees stood at Rs 30 lakh. The cabinet raised it to Rs 50 lakh on June 10, 2022, and a government order was issued on July 14, 2022. Now, the amount has been further raised to Rs 1.5 crore.

Dhami said the country's borders remain secure due to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of India's brave soldiers.

"In such a situation, it is the duty of every citizen to respect the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the soldiers. Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also Veerbhoomi, which has given many brave soldiers to the country. The life of a soldier and his family is an example of discipline, sacrifice, and service. The state government is committed to the welfare of the soldiers and their families and is constantly taking concrete and effective decisions to protect their interests," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UttarakhandIndian ArmyIndian DefenceIndian Defence forces

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

