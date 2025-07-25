Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi offers $565 mn credit line to Maldives, opens door for FTA

PM Modi offers $565 mn credit line to Maldives, opens door for FTA

PM Modi also reiterated India's commitment to supporting Maldives' defence capabilities, given it is seeking to maintain its influence amid a growing Chinese presence

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu, Maldivian President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu upon his arrival in Maldives, Friday, July 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will extend a $565 million line of credit to the Maldives as part of a renewed push to deepen bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, following high-level talks with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in Male.
 
The two sides also agreed to begin negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and move forward on a bilateral investment treaty, signalling a broader economic and strategic reset after months of strained relations.
 
“India is also proud to be the most trusted friend of the Maldives,” PM Modi said after the meeting, highlighting the island nation's significance in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Maritime and Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.
 
The Rs 4,850 crore credit line — equivalent to nearly $565 million — is expected to finance infrastructure and development projects in the Maldives, where India is seeking to maintain influence amid a growing Chinese presence.
 
The two leaders also reaffirmed mutual cooperation in defence and maritime security. “Mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security is a testament to mutual trust,” PM Modi said, adding, “India will always support the Maldives to strengthen its defence capabilities.”
 
The meeting marks the first in-person interaction between Modi and Muizzu since the latter took office last year amid tensions over his pro-China tilt and calls for Indian military personnel to leave the island nation, which was implemented shortly after his electoral win. 
Modi landed in the Maldives on Friday (July 25) for a two-day official visit, where he will serve as the chief guest at the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations. 
Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, and was greeted with a traditional cultural performance by schoolchildren. 
This marks the first official state visit hosted by President Muizzu since he assumed office in November 2023, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. 
The Indian prime minister’s visit to the Maldives comes immediately after a two-day trip to the United Kingdom, where India and the UK signed a landmark trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral commerce by cutting tariffs on automobiles, textiles, spirits and several other goods.
   
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Soldier dead, two others injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Operation Sindoor ongoing, military preparedness must remain very high: CDS

From flying snacks to striking targets: India tests missile-capable drones

Indian mission in Thailand issues travel advisory amidst ongoing unrest

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army to launch 3 projects honouring soldiers' valour

Topics :BS Web ReportsIndia Maldives tiesIndia MaldivesIndia Maldives tradeMaldives India relations

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story