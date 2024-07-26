PM Modi targets Pak on Kargil Vijay Diwas, says 'hasn't learnt any lesson'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and has faced defeat whenever it carried out any misadventure.

Paying tributes to soldiers here on Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the nation honours gallant efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces.

Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history, he said.

"In Kargil, we not only won the war, we gave a wonderful example of truth, restraint and strength, he said at a ceremony here.