PM Modi to visit Thailand, Sri Lanka from April 3-6 to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation tour of Thailand and Sri Lanka next week with a broad focus on boosting regional cooperation under India's newly announced 'MAHASAGAR policy' and vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

In the first leg of the tour, Modi will visit Bangkok from April 3 to 4 to participate in the sixth Bimstec Summit being hosted by Thailand. It will be the prime minister's third visit to Thailand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

From Thailand, Modi will travel to Sri Lanka for a three-day trip to hold talks with top leadership of the island nation.

"The prime minister's visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, and his participation in the 6th Bimstec summit will reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy, 'MAHASAGAR' vision, and vision of the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

Modi announced the vision of 'MAHASAGAR' or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" for India's engagement with the Global South during his recent visit to Mauritius.

Besides India and Thailand, the Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

Also Read

At the Bangkok summit, the Bimstec leaders are expected to deliberate on ways and means to infuse greater momentum in cooperation among the member nations.

"The leaders are also expected to discuss various institution and capacity building measures to augment collaboration within the Bimstec framework," the MEA said in a statement.

India has been taking a number of initiatives in Bimstec to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership, including in enhancing security, facilitating trade and investment, boosting connectivity and collaborating in food, energy, climate and human security, it said.

On the bilateral front, Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with the Thai prime minister on April 3.

The MEA said the two prime ministers are expected to review bilateral cooperation and chart the way for future partnership between the countries.

India and Thailand are maritime neighbours with shared civilisational bonds which are underpinned by cultural, linguistic, and religious ties.

From Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on April 4 on a three-day state visit.

In Colombo, Modi will hold discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

The two leaders will review progress made in the areas of cooperation agreed upon in the joint vision for "fostering partnerships for a shared future" that was adopted during the Sri Lankan president's visit to India, the MEA said.

Modi will also have meetings with senior dignitaries and political leaders in Colombo.

"As part of the visit, the prime minister will also travel to Anuradhapura for inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance," the MEA said.