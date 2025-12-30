PM Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls role in India-Bangladesh ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed on Tuesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss."

Remembering her political legacy, PM Modi highlighted her contributions as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister. "As the Remembering her political legacy, PM Modi highlighted her contributions as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister. "As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh , her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015."

He added, "We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace." Khaleda Zia dies after prolonged illness Khaleda Zia passed away on Tuesday (December 30) at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She had been put on a ventilator on December 11. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23 on the advice of her medical board after doctors found infections in her heart and lungs, The Daily Star reported. The report said Zia had returned from London on May 6 and was receiving advanced medical care in Dhaka. She had been undergoing regular medical check-ups at the hospital since then.