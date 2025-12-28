How China's 6G smart surface could turn radar into a power source

Chinese researchers have reportedly developed a technology that could change how stealth aircraft and wireless networks interact with radar. By turning electromagnetic signals into a source of power and communication, the system points to a future where radar is used rather than avoided, with potential implications for both military stealth and next-generation 6G connectivity, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The research, led by a team at Xidian University, combines advances in communications technology with electromagnetic engineering. Instead of focusing only on hiding from enemy sensors, the team is exploring what it calls “electromagnetic cooperative stealth”, where platforms work together to manage how they interact with radar and other detection systems.

Turning radar into a resource At the heart of the work is a self-sustaining electronic system that brings communication, sensing and energy harvesting together in a single hardware platform. This means electromagnetic waves used for detection or communication could also serve as a source of power. In theory, stealth aircraft could absorb radar energy, use it to operate onboard systems and even communicate, rather than merely trying to evade detection. The researchers say this integrated approach could reduce the risk of eavesdropping and interference while expanding what advanced military and civilian systems can do. “Ultimately, it is expected to have a broad impact on 6G communications, the Internet of Things, intelligent stealth and other related fields,” the team wrote in a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal National Science Review last month, according to South China Morning Post.

Why 6G matters Many scientists believe the biggest leap in next-generation wireless communication will come not just from faster chips or antennas, but from rethinking how signals travel through the environment. A major focus of 6G research is reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, or RIS. These are flat surfaces made up of many small, controllable elements that can reflect and shape wireless signals to improve coverage, security and signal quality. According to the report, supporters of the technology say 6G could blur the line between the physical and digital worlds, enabling applications such as holograms, digital twins and large-scale Internet of Things networks.

The US and China are also racing to build space-based data centres that could support artificial intelligence and future wireless connectivity, including 6G systems. Beyond better signals Previous research has suggested RIS could be used for anti-jamming systems, drone communication and radio surveillance, areas where older tools struggle. Other studies have pointed to their role in improving air-to-ground security for connected devices, creating deliberate dead zones to prevent eavesdropping, and even helping satellite-to-ground communication by redirecting signals around obstacles. The Xidian University team reportedly argues that RIS are attractive because they are relatively low-cost, programmable and easy to deploy.

An all-in-one design For 6G, however, the researchers say RIS need to do more than just reflect signals. They must also support sensing and radar functions on the same platform to cut costs and make better use of limited resources. Their proposed solution is an “all-in-one” radiation and scattering surface that can control both emitted and reflected electromagnetic waves. “This achieves significant savings in physical space and cost while ensuring multifunctionality across diverse application scenarios,” the team said. The system can also operate in a receiver mode, harvesting wireless energy to power itself or charge other devices.