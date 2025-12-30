Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh envoy recalled to Dhaka on urgent call amid strained India ties

Bangladesh envoy recalled to Dhaka on urgent call amid strained India ties

In view of the recent situation in bilateral ties with India, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi M Reaz Hamidullah was called to Dhaka on an urgent basis

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag
He has been summoned to Dhaka for discussions on the recent situation of bilateral relations | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Reaz Hamidullah overnight reached Dhaka following an urgent call from the foreign ministry amid visibly strained bilateral ties, reports said late Monday.

In view of the recent situation in bilateral ties with India, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi M Reaz Hamidullah was called to Dhaka on an urgent basis, mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo reported.

Quoting an unnamed responsible source in the foreign office, the newspaper said Hamidullah reached Dhaka on Monday night in response to the call.

He has been summoned to Dhaka for discussions on the recent situation of bilateral relations, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre approves greenlit multiple defence proposals worth ₹79,000 crore

IAF, IIT Madras partner to develop indigenous airborne communication system

How China's 6G smart surface could turn radar into a power source

India gets first standard for bomb disposal systems to boost security

We condemn Das' killing, reject anti-India narrative in Bangladesh: MEA

Topics :BangladeshIndia-Bangladesh tiesIndia-Bangladesh

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story