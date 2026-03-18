PM Modi stresses safe navigation in Hormuz in talks with Kuwait, UAE

In his conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains the foremost priority.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Modi emphasised that both nations will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security, and stability in the region.

To the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the Prime Minister reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Modi conveyed greetings to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince for the upcoming Eid festival.

During the conversation, Modi and the Crown Prince exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. According to a press statement, both leaders agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. The Prime Minister also thanked the Crown Prince for his continued support for the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait. “We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority,” the Prime Minister posted on X. He said that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability.