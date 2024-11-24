Police, security forces bust terrorist hideout in Baramulla's Kunzer

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Security forces, police
According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted | Photo: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 7:45 AM IST
Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted.

During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier today, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore, said police in a statement.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan @ Rafi Rafa son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of PS Boniyar.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the course of an investigation conducted by police. The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

