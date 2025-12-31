CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 postponed; know full revised timetable

For administrative reasons, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams that were scheduled to be held on March 3, 2026. A number of important papers have been moved to new dates in the board's updated schedule.
“All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action, please. Date Sheets are being amended accordingly, and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued. Your cooperation will be appreciated in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations." CBSE mentioned in an official notice.
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 'rescheduled' dates
Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhoti, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy are among the subjects for which the Class 10 exam, which was initially set for March 3, 2026, has been rescheduled until March 11, 2026.
The Class 12 Legal Studies exam, which was originally scheduled for March 3, will now take place on April 10, 2026. The CBSE has made it clear that students should adhere to the current schedule for all remaining subjects and that all other exam dates would stay the same.
Additionally, schools have been asked to swiftly notify parents and students of this change so that candidates can make any necessary adjustments to their preparations.
More about the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026
Schools have been notified by the board that the datesheets are being updated appropriately. When the admit cards are sent, they will also include the updated exam dates.
In order to help candidates plan their preparation without confusion, schools have been ordered to notify parents and pupils of this update as soon as possible.
It is recommended that students taking the CBSE board exams in 2026 take close note of the updated dates, continue studying for all other subjects according to the original datesheet, and routinely verify official CBSE updates through their schools.