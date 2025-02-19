President Murmu greets Qatar's Amir, recalls deep ties between two nations

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, during his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President greeted him in front of the iconic Rampurva Bull at the steps of the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt.

To honour the Amir, President Murmu also hosted a banquet, attended by key dignitaries including the Vice President, Prime Minister, and a high-level delegation from Qatar.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "A warm welcome for a special friend! President Droupadi Murmu received His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a special gesture, President Murmu welcomed and greeted him in front of the iconic Rampurva Bull at the steps of the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt. The President also hosted a banquet in his honour."

The post added, "The Vice President, Prime Minister and other dignitaries, including members of the high-level delegation from Qatar attended the banquet. Speaking on the occasion, the President recalled the deep and historic ties between India and Qatar and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of bilateral relations and establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries."

Murmu on Tuesday also said that Amir of the Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani's state visit to India will open a new chapter in the two country's long-standing and multifaceted relations.

Welcoming Al Thani on his second State Visit to India, the President said that India's relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries. Qatar has been an integral part of West Asia's linkages of commerce and culture with India.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and his delegation on his second State Visit to India," the President said.

"Your visit is an important milestone in our historical ties and friendship. The two countries share a special bond which is very close and vibrant. Traditional sailing vessels, known as 'Dhow', have linked the two countries for centuries, exchanging traditions, goods, ideas and cultural values," she added.

The Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.