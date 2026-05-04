Private defence push gains ground as KAL drone, JWALA system debut

Major General R C Padhi (Retd), senior vice president (R&D) of IG Defence, said modern conflicts are increasingly being defined by systems capable of responding quickly, and operating with precision across diverse operational scenarios. "Integrated strike, surveillance, swarm intelligence and counter-drone capabilities are becoming central to future warfare," he said.
Apart from KAL and JWALA, platforms including FPV Striker, GAJA logistics drone, UGV Nandi, ASTRA swarm system and Skyhawk VTOL were also showcased, along with anti-drone solutions designed to detect, track and neutralise hostile UAVs using electronic warfare and RF-based countermeasures.