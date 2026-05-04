Theatre command recommendations submitted; joint ops centre by May-end: CDS

Three sets of recommendations on reorganising the armed forces under integrated theatre commands have been submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and a joint operations centre aimed at further enhancing jointness and integration is slated to be in place by the end of May, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Monday.

At the Major General Samir Sinha Memorial Lecture, organised by the think tank United Service Institution in the national capital, the CDS spoke on ‘Jointness and Theatrisation: Key Challenges and Progress Made’.

“… The basic foundation of theatre commands will rest on the concepts of jointness and integration,” said the CDS, adding that the “time-consuming” task of ensuring both has been undertaken with particular focus over the past two and a half years.

The geographically defined integrated theatre commands, which will be the most significant military reform in India since Independence, will integrate units from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force under a single commander, enhancing efficiency by unifying people, assets, infrastructure, and logistics across the three services. The plan includes three such formations: a China-focused northern theatre command, a Pakistan-focused western theatre command, and a maritime theatre command. For its part, China implemented major military reforms in 2015, transitioning from regional commands to a theatre-based structure. “… Creation of theatre commands will lead to faster and more reforms in the armed forces, and we are not waiting for creation of theatre commands to usher in those reforms,” said the CDS, adding that work to expand the Defence Space Agency and the Defence Cyber Agency is already underway, while efforts to establish an organisation for cognitive warfare are also progressing, with the file having been moved and financial clearance secured.