A day after the first summit of the quadrilateral security dialogue (the Quad) in Manila (Philippines), analysts said the grouping — comprising United States, India, Japan and Australia — appears to be taking “security” seriously, perhaps for the first time.

The Quad announced a joint maritime exercise in 2027, when marine patrol aircraft from the four countries will participate, officially a first for the grouping.

The five outcomes are — an Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance collaboration, a cable connectivity and resilience partnership, enhanced cyber cooperation, counterterrorism cooperation and a business leaders’ forum in Mumbai early next year.

The leaders met on the sidelines of this year’s Asean summit, almost a decade after the Quad saw its revival under late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who had articulated the vision for “a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“These are hard-security elements, and the four leaders have acknowledged them in their statement,” Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, resident senior fellow, Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said.

“Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” US President Donald Trump said before the meeting on Tuesday.

After the meeting, he said in a post on X that it had “given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Quad a “constructive and trusted partnership” in his remarks in Manila.

The missed meeting last year had raised doubts about the grouping’s direction. “If there had been no meeting this year, many analysts, and of course China and others, would have concluded that the Quad was dying a second death,” Rajagopolan said.

It is meant to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted access, deployment and technical assistance on artificial intelligence (AI) across the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders also affirmed the “super intelligence accelerator,” announced by the Quad foreign ministers in Atlanta on October 31.

“Even if we do not explicitly name China most of the time, I am glad to see progress in tracking its activities in this part of the world and strengthening maritime domain awareness,” she added.

“Symbolism matters, especially at the highest political level,” she said, adding that “what was missing last year was the highest level of political signalling,” she added.

The Manila statement also used the words “Indo-Pacific” throughout, including in the name of the new maritime surveillance collaboration.

In June, the Pentagon renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command as the US Pacific Command, its original name.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly kept the Quad on the US agenda. The foreign ministers have met five times since he took office in January 2025.