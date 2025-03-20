Radars, jets & more: Indian Air Force lists key acquisitions for 2025-26

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to acquire a range of advanced weapon systems and platforms, including fighter aircraft, spy planes, radars, and other critical technologies in the upcoming financial year, with a focus on improving its capabilities for operations along the borders with China and Pakistan.

According to the Standing Committee report on defence, tabled in Parliament, the IAF's key planned acquisitions in 2025-26 include low-level radars, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), multirole helicopters, and the leasing of mid-air refuelling aircraft.

Additionally, the IAF plans to focus on the indigenous upgrade of its Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, Signal Intelligence and Communication Jamming aircraft, and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also provided details about the acquisitions made by the IAF from indigenous sources over the past five years, including the current fiscal year up to December 31, 2024. It revealed that the IAF had made acquisitions and upgrades in various platforms, such as Approach Radars, Missile Systems, Aircraft, Full Mission Simulators, Trainer Aircraft, Technology Missiles, Counter Drone Systems, Close-in-Weapon Systems, High Power Radars, Aero engines, Avionics upgrades, and Static Trans Receivers. These acquisitions were made for Rs 1,39,596.60 crore.

The MoD further underlined that the IAF is focusing on achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and supporting the growth of the domestic defence industry. As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the IAF is working on the indigenous production of fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, trainer aircraft, air-to-air weapons, air-to-ground weapons, surface-to-air guided weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, and radars.

"IAF is pursuing indigenous production of fighters, transport, helicopters and trainer aircraft along with air to air weapons, air to ground weapons, surface to air guided weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles and radars," the Defence Ministry added in its report.