Rajnath meets Tulsi Gabbard, urges action against Khalistani movement

Rajnath Singh raised concerns about anti-India activities by the banned Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) during his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Delhi. Singh urged the US to take strong action against the group, which is led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. Defence Ministerraised concerns about anti-India activities by the banned Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) during his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Delhi. Singh urged the US to take strong action against the group, which is led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

This discussion comes after US prosecutors charged an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, for allegedly being involved in a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in November last year. Another alleged Indian government official was also linked to the case. India has denied any involvement and has launched a high-level investigation into the matter.

Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada, is wanted in India on terror charges. He has been designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Tulsi Gabbard’s visit to India

Tulsi Gabbard arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a two-and-a-half-day visit. This is the first high-level visit to India by a senior official from the new Donald Trump administration. On Monday, she met Rajnath Singh and discussed ways to strengthen India-US strategic ties, in defence and intelligence sharing.

After the meeting, Singh mentioned on X, “We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership.”

Before meeting Singh, Gabbard also held talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. They discussed intelligence cooperation and security matters, as part of the broader India-US strategic partnership.

Gabbard is visiting India as part of a tour covering Japan, Thailand, and France. Last month, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington, DC.

Security challenge of Khalistani movement

The Khalistani separatist movement aims to establish a sovereign Sikh state. The separatists were active in the 1980s and 1990s. Although the Indian government was able to control the movement during that period, its legacy continues to influence Sikh politics and identity. Reports suggest that these groups use social media, religious events, and protests to spread their ideas.

Indian security agencies have found links between Khalistani groups and terrorist activities, including smuggling weapons and planning terror attacks. Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is also believed to be helping these groups by giving them money and training.

Outside India, Khalistani groups like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) are active in countries like Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia. In Canada, Khalistani supporters are even part of politics, making it harder for the government to act against them.