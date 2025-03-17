There's nothing but opportunity in the India-US partnership: Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, on Monday, addressing concerns about US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats towards India. “There’s nothing but opportunity that I see here in the US-India partnership,” said Director of National Intelligence of the United States,, on Monday, addressing concerns abouttariff threats towards India.

In an interview with ANI, Gabbard highlighted the strong rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She noted, “The tone and the relationship with our new administration under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi were set during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House. As you know, they are already good friends. It was a great opportunity for them to share their joint vision for the US-India partnership and the opportunity for us to continue to strengthen that partnership.”

Tulsi Gabbard on the Trump tariff regime

Discussing the US tariff regime, Gabbard stated, “What I have heard from Indian government officials is that there is an opportunity here to see more potential for strengthening our economic relationship. I am glad to see that they are looking at it in a positive light rather than focusing solely on the negative aspects when we look at tariffs.”

“Obviously, Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India’s economy and the opportunities available for the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests, and the interests of the American people,” added Gabbard, who has served in the US Army Reserve for over two decades.

Tulsi Gabbard on being inspired by Krishna's guidance to Arjuna

A self-declared Hindu American, Gabbard also spoke about drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Mahabharata, particularly Lord Krishna’s guidance to Arjuna. She asserted that these lessons provide her with strength, peace, and comfort throughout the day. “Whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or facing current challenges, it is Krishna’s teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times and the worst of times, continuously learning critical lessons that give me strength and peace,” she said.

Gabbard is visiting India as part of a multi-nation tour that includes stops in Japan, Thailand, and France. She arrived in New Delhi early Sunday for a two-and-a-half-day trip. On Monday, she met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss enhancing India-US strategic ties, especially in defence and information sharing. Earlier, she met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended a conclave of global intelligence chiefs in the national capital. She is also scheduled to address the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday.