PM Modi calls Iranian President after US strike, calls for de-escalation

In a post on X, PM Modi said dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.

Modi, Narendra Modi, Masoud Pezeshkian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran in Russia in 2024. (Photo: PTi)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, hours after the United States carried out strikes on three nuclear facilities in the country. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for a swift reduction in tensions and urging all sides to de-escalate.  In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."      Earlier in the day, Iran's foreign minister said that the country will defend itself by all means necessary. "Iran continues to defend Iran's territory, sovereignty, security and people by all means necessary against not just US military aggression, but also the reckless and unlawful actions of the Israeli regime," said Iranian diplomatic chief Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.  During his Cyprus visit earlier this month, PM Modi had said, “We expressed worry over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe. We believe this is not an era of war.” 

Urge both sides to avoid escalation: MEA

Last week, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement expressing serious concern over the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,” the statement said. It further added, “India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.”
 
Maintaining its stance of strategic autonomy and nonalignment, India chose not to associate itself with a recent statement by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that criticised Israel's actions against Iran. The SCO — a regional bloc led by China and Russia — voiced “serious concern” over the developments and strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes. While India remains a member of the 10-nation grouping, it continues to navigate a delicate balance, especially given its complex ties with China.
 

Topics :Narendra ModiIsrael Iran ConflictUnited States

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

