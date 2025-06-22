PM Modi calls Iranian President after US strike, calls for de-escalation

Urge both sides to avoid escalation: MEA

Last week, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement expressing serious concern over the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,” the statement said. It further added, “India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, hours after the United States carried out strikes on three nuclear facilities in the country. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for a swift reduction in tensions and urging all sides to de-escalate.In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."Earlier in the day, Iran's foreign minister said that the country will defend itself by all means necessary. "Iran continues to defend Iran's territory, sovereignty, security and people by all means necessary against not just US military aggression, but also the reckless and unlawful actions of the Israeli regime," said Iranian diplomatic chief Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.During his Cyprus visit earlier this month, PM Modi had said, “We expressed worry over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe. We believe this is not an era of war.”