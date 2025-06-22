Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Egyptian foreign minister calls off India visit amid West Asia tensions

Egyptian foreign minister calls off India visit amid West Asia tensions

Badr was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty
The visit of the foreign minister of Egypt has been postponed, said an official | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Egyptian foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's two-day visit to India beginning Monday has been called off in view of the escalating tension in the Middle-East following the US's bombing of three major nuclear sites in Iran.

Badr was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

The visit of the foreign minister of Egypt has been postponed, said an official.

ALSO READ: US launched dangerous war against Iran, says Iranian Foreign Ministry 
US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more attacks if it did not agree to peace. 
After days of deliberation and long before his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump's decision to join Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict. 
"The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised Oval Office address. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated." 
In a speech that lasted just over three minutes, Trump said Iran's future held "either peace or tragedy," and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the US military. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsEgyptIndia-Egypt

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

