Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia reduces railway exports of gasoline by 26.5% in April so far

Russia reduces railway exports of gasoline by 26.5% in April so far

Russia banned gasoline exports for six months from March 1 except to a Moscow-led economic union and some countries, with which it has direct inter-government agreements on fuel supplies

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia has reduced gasoline exports by rail in April 1-14 by 26.5% from the same period in March due to an export ban, according to industry data and Reuters calculations.
 
Russia banned gasoline exports for six months from March 1 except to a Moscow-led economic union and some countries, with which it has direct inter-government agreements on fuel supplies, such as Mongolia.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In March alone, gasoline exports halved from February to 323,000 metric tons.
 
Russian fuel production has been dented by drone strikes from Ukraine, which says its attacks on Russia are justified because it is fighting for survival and has suffered damage to its infrastructure from Russian air strikes.

In the first 14 days of April, the supplies by rail amounted to 65,553 tons, of which almost a third, or 19,082 tons were delivered to Mongolia.
 
Kyrgyzstan received 17,208 tons of Russian gasoline, Uzbekistan got 12,022 tons, while Tajikistan imported 11,633 tons.
Russia's seaborne oil product exports fell 4.2% in March from the previous month to 10.178 million tons due to unplanned maintenance at refineries and the export ban.
 
In 2023, total gasoline output in the country reached almost 44 million tons. In the first quarter 2024 it stood at 11.1 million.
 

Also Read

Russia announces six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India's electronics exports surpass $20 billion, iPhone dominates surge

Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat involved in smuggling off Maha coast

Russian missiles kill 13 people in Ukraine as war reaches critical stage

Biden vs Trump: What are the key issues at stake in the US elections?

Israel used GPS spoofing against Iran: Did US do it to India in Kargil war?

Dubai International Airport flooded, flights disrupted after heavy rain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussia Oil productionRussiagasoline pricesgasoline

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story