Biden vs Trump: What are the key issues at stake in the US elections?

A collage of US President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania (left) and Donald Trump gestures to the press at the end of day 2 of jury selection in his trial, in New York City (Photo: Reuters)

The stage is set for the US presidential election, as it will be a likely rematch between former President Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden.

Both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party have not made an official declaration about their presidential candidates so far. But, with no serious challenge in the GOP to Donald Trump in the primaries, he became the presumptive nominee following the Mississippi win. Republican candidates like Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and were far behind Trump in the primaries.

President Biden too didn’t encounter significant competition within his party and emerged as the clear frontrunner during the Democratic Party’s state primaries.





ALSO READ: US Presidential polls: Biden returns to hometown Scranton to pitch tax plan The US presidential elections are now set for November 5th. Results will be declared in the weeks after the polls.

The 2024 presidential polls are fiercely contested by both parties on crucial issues such as the economy, debt, and highly contentious topics like immigration, cultural issues, and foreign policy. Particularly the conflict in Europe between Russia and NATO-supported Ukraine, along with the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict in West Asia.

Economy

Post pandemic, the US economy has emerged stronger than other developed economies. President Biden prominently highlights the post-pandemic economic performance as one of the biggest achievements of his term. The Biden administration claims a low unemployment rate, steady economic growth, and a robust labour market -- with more than 14 million jobs created -- as a testament to his economic policy.

However, this does not paint a complete picture, as his rival Donald Trump points out unsustainable rising debt, high levels of inflation, and the cost of living crisis. The surge in prices has fuelled a prevailing sense of dissatisfaction among voters. Inflation, a persistent challenge for the Biden administration, has significantly influenced the unfavourable perception of the American economy, leading to a decline in disposable income for Americans.

Taxes and the ease of doing business also remain significant concerns for the influential business class. Trump’s 2017 tax plan provided income-tax rate cuts and other benefits for individuals and corporations, including a reduction in the corporate income tax rate to 21 per cent from a top rate of 35 per cent. Trump says he would keep all individual and corporate cuts, while President Biden aims to increase the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 per cent. Additionally, he proposes a raise for high-income earners from 37 per cent to 39.6 per cent under his plan.

Foreign Policy

Foreign policy has been a central issue in US politics. The war in Ukraine has deeply divided politics, with candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert F Kennedy Jr. accusing previous governments of working for the benefit of the military-industrial complex and involving the US in regime change operations.

The long-awaited $95 billion national security package, which includes $60 billion in new funding for Ukraine, remains stalled two months after the Democrat-led Senate passed it. It awaits approval from the Republican-led House of Representatives, where Republicans demand alterations to the bill.

On the Gaza-Israel issue, and the recent escalation with Iran, both parties lean towards supporting Israel. While Democrats express concern about the humanitarian impact on Gazans during the conflict, Trump seems eager to resolve the issue swiftly, showing less consideration for Palestine. This echoes his previous term when he sided with Israel on Jerusalem and pledged to move the US embassy there.

On Iran, both candidates accuse each other of mishandling the situation. Biden criticizes Trump’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement as a reason for tensions with Iran. Conversely, Trump accuses Biden and the Democrats of showing weakness in dealing with Iran. “The weakness that we’ve shown, it's unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office,” Trump said after Iran’s drone attack on Israel.

Immigration

Illegal immigration has been a contentious issue. Former President Donald Trump accuses Democrats and President Biden of promoting illegal immigration to gain benefits in elections. During his term, Trump initiated the construction of a wall on the Mexico border. But, after coming to power, President Biden stopped funding for the project, leaving it midway.





ALSO READ: Trump goes from court to campaign at bodega in heavily Democratic hometown According to recent estimates by the Pew Research Centre, the unauthorised immigrant population in the United States stood at 10.5 million in 2021. Among them, Indians constitute the third-largest group, with approximately 725,000 individuals currently residing illegally in the country.

Healthcare

For ages, healthcare has been one of the most pertinent issues for the US population. The country has one of the most expensive healthcare systems in the world. A recent poll shows that healthcare tops the list of basic expenses for Americans. Democrats and Joe Biden vow to uphold and strengthen Obamacare, the insurance policy launched by Obama to cover citizens. On the other hand, Donald Trump criticizes Obamacare as a failed initiative and advocates for a comprehensive overhaul of the system to provide affordable healthcare for the US population

Cultural Wars

Cultural issues, such as debates around race, gender, and abortion, have also been dividing the US population for long. Joe Biden champions reproductive freedom and criticizes the overturning of Roe vs Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling that granted American women the constitutional right to abortion, by a Supreme Court featuring three justices appointed by Trump.

In contrast, Trump advocates for restrictions on abortion, except under certain circumstances.

The gender issue, which has become a divisive phenomenon, sees about 7 per cent of people in the US identifying themselves as part of the LGBTQ community. Democrats advocate for freedom of choice and gender-neutral language, while Trump and other Republican candidates like Vivek Ramasamy characterize it as a threat and a phenomenon intended to dismantle the Judeo-Christian way of life in American society.