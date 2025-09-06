Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Search op launched after suspected Pakistani drone movement in J&K's Samba

Search op launched after suspected Pakistani drone movement in J&K's Samba

The drone was noticed at an altitude of over 700 metres moving from west to east over a military garrison in the Bari Brahmana area around 9.35 pm on Friday

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas
An alert was immediately sounded and quick reaction teams of the Army were activated | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
A search operation was launched after a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted hovering over vital installations in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The drone was noticed at an altitude of over 700 metres moving from west to east over a military garrison in the Bari Brahmana area around 9.35 pm on Friday, they said.

An alert was immediately sounded and quick reaction teams of the Army were activated.

Police were also informed and a joint search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndia-Pak conflictPakistan India Pakistan relationsIndian Army

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

