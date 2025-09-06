Search op launched after suspected Pakistani drone movement in J&K's Samba

A search operation was launched after a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted hovering over vital installations in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The drone was noticed at an altitude of over 700 metres moving from west to east over a military garrison in the Bari Brahmana area around 9.35 pm on Friday, they said.
An alert was immediately sounded and quick reaction teams of the Army were activated.
Police were also informed and a joint search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
