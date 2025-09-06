PM Modi to skip UNGA debate, Jaishankar set to deliver address on Sept 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not speak at the General Debate during the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month. The update comes after the UN released a revised provisional list of speakers in New York, news agency PTI reported.

The 80th session of the UNGA will open on 9 September. The high-level General Debate will be held from 23 to 29 September. According to tradition, Brazil will open the debate, followed by the United States. US President Donald Trump will address world leaders on 23 September, delivering his first speech at the UNGA since starting his second term as US President.

According to the updated list of speakers issued on Friday, India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is scheduled to address the Assembly on 27 September. ALSO READ: Modi hails Trump's comments, says India-US ties are positive, strategic Earlier, a list released in July had mentioned that PM Modi would deliver India’s address on 26 September. On that day, the leaders of Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are also expected to speak. Provisional list subject to change The UNGA noted that the speaker list for the General Debate is provisional and can change before the start of the high-level week. Updates will continue to be made as schedules are finalised.

This year’s UNGA session comes at a tense time, with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the conflict in Ukraine dominating global attention. The theme of the 80th session is “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” The session will open on 22 September with a special meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. On 23 September, the UNGA will also mark the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, held in Beijing in 1995. The high-level meeting will focus on “Recommitting to, resourcing and accelerating” gender equality and women’s empowerment. According to the UN, it will highlight achievements, best practices, and remaining challenges.

Climate Summit on 24 September UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene a Climate Summit on 24 September. Leaders are expected to present new national climate action plans and outline the benefits of moving towards clean energy. Several important meetings are scheduled for the same week, including: • Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy • Discussions on Non-communicable Diseases, Mental Health and Well-being • 30th Anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth • Launch of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance • International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons • Debate on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar