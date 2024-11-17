Security forces continue search op in Chhattisgarh's Bastar for third day

Security forces continued their joint search operation in the jungles of Abujhmad at Kanker in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region for the third consecutive day on Sunday, a day after five Naxals were killed in an encounter in the area.

The joint search operation involves personnel of district reserve guards (DRG), special task force (STF), Bastar Fighters and Border Security Force (BSF), officials said.

Two jawans were also injured in the gunfight that broke out between security forces and naxals on Saturday.

A large cache of weapons was also recovered during the exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in the Abujhmadh jungle on the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh.

According to Chhattisgarh Police, security forces initiated a search operation on Friday night.

Inspector General (IG) of the Bastar Range, Sundarraj P had said, "An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the Naxalites many times. After conducting the search operation of the area, the dead bodies of five Naxalites including two women were recovered. Weapons were also recovered."

"Two jawans were also injured in the operations and have been admitted to the hospital. Their condition is stable," he added.

Previously, on November 9, the bodies of three Naxals, including a platoon commander with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, were recovered following an encounter in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said.