PM Modi arrives in Nigeria on first leg of his three-nation visit

This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years

PM Narendra Modi with Nigerian President Tinubu
PM Narendra Modi with Nigerian President Tinubu
Press Trust of India Abuja
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 7:19 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria. Warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented the prime minister with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a late-night post on X.

The MEA also shared pictures of the prime minister being welcomed to the country.

 

This is Modi's first-ever visit to the West African Region. He is on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. From Nigeria, he will travel to Brazil.

In his departure statement, Modi said, "I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi."  Modi also said it would be an opportunity to "build upon our strategic partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism".

In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a Troika member.

Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

In the third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

