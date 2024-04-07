Ministry of Defence holds first tri-service conference 'Parivartan Chintan'

The heads of all tri-service military institutions will gather in New Delhi on Monday, April 8, for the first-ever tri-service planning conference called the ‘Parivartan Chintan’. The conference takes place on the backdrop of the three services combining to set up integrated theatre commands, containing elements of the army, navy, and air force.

"This pioneering tri-service conference is aimed at generating new and fresh ideas, initiatives and reforms to propel jointness and integration efforts," reads a media statement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“The ‘Chintan’ will be the first-ever conference of the heads of all tri-services institutions, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the three services, with officers from varied service brackets, through their diverse understanding and experience, recommending measures to achieve the desired ‘joint and integrated’ end state with celerity,” stated the MoD.

The day-long discussions will be chaired by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan.

With the Indian armed forces having embarked on a transformative change in their quest to be ready for future wars, initiatives are being undertaken to promote jointness and integration as structures are modified to enable tri-service, multi-domain operations, said the MOD.

Traditionally, tri-services commanders’ conferences (TSCC) are held every year at one of the services’ command headquarters. The commanders review the geopolitical situation and deliberate on enhancing operational preparedness and synergy. Discussions are also held on ensuring the integrity of our borders and mitigating threats.