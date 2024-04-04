Share of private sector in defence production hits a multi-year high

Private sector companies accounted for a larger share of defence production in 2023-24 than has been seen in at least eight years.

Even as defence exports have reached record levels, an analysis of the Department of Defence Production data shows that private sector companies accounted for Rs 16,411 crore, or 22 per cent share in the total defence production of Rs 74,739 crore in 2023-24 (FY24). This is their largest share in data going back to 2016-17. The latest data is as of March 5.

The earliest data available on the Department of Defence Production website is from 2016.