Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Mumbai police arrests 9 pirates caught off Somalia coast by Indian Navy

Mumbai police arrests 9 pirates caught off Somalia coast by Indian Navy

The Indian Navy rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew after more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as part of the anti-piracy operation

File Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai police arrested nine pirates who were brought to India on Wednesday, days after the Navy caught them for hijacking an Iranian fishing vessel with 23 Pakistani crew members on board off the Somalia coast, an official said.

The hijacking incident took place on March 29, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian Navy rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew after more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as part of the anti-piracy operation. At the time of incident, the vessel was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra.

"After the successful operation of the Indian Navy team, the pirates surrendered and the crew members were rescued. The pirates were then taken into custody by the Navy and after six days of journey, the pirates were brought to Mumbai," he said. The Navy then handed over the pirates to the city police, he added.

The Mumbai police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act against the pirates and placed them under arrest, he said.

The arrested pirates were identified as Gelie Jama Farah (50), Ahmed Bashir Omar (42), Abdikarin Mohmmad Shire (34), Adan Hasan Warmase (44), Mohammed Abdi Ahmed (34), Abdikadir Mohmmad Ali )(28), Aydid Mohmud Jimale (30), Said Yasin Adan (25) and Jama Said Elmi (18), the police said.

The action comes two weeks after the Navy rescued another vessel and 17 hostages, and captured 35 armed pirates in a nearly 40-hour dramatic mid-sea operation off the Somalia coast. These 35 pirates were also brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest by the police.
 

Also Read

With 35 pirates it apprehended near Somalia, Navy warship reaches Mumbai

Indian naval warship near Somalia ensures safe release of hijacked vessel

Indian Navy intercepts Somali pirates on board ship hijacked 3 months ago

Ship robberies rise 19% in Southeast Asia, no piracy in Asian seas: Report

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt

Indian Navy reaches Japan for bilateral anti-submarine warfare exchange

19 fishermen detained by Sri Lanka return home: Indian High Commission

Nato debates plan to provide long-term military support to Ukraine

India-Taipei Association condoles loss of lives in Taiwan earthquake

Indian Air Force receives first indigenously designed Crash Fire Tender

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Navysomalia piratesSomaliaMumbai police

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story