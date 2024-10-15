Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Singapore scrambles 2 jets to escort A-I Express plane after bomb threat

Singapore scrambles 2 jets to escort A-I Express plane after bomb threat

The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat

Air India Express
Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Singapore Armed Forces on Tuesday scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at Singapore's Changi airport.
 
The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore.
 
"Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10:04 pm tonight," he said in a series of posts on X.
 
The Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police, he said and added that investigations are going on.
 
"Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our SAF and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us," he said.
 

More From This Section

'Same old Trudeau, same old things': India rejects Canada's claims

India-Canada faceoff intensifies: Impact on trade, investment not likely

Hezbollah says it will cause Israel pain but also calls for ceasefire

India signs $4 bn deal to buy 31 Predator drones from US' General Atomics

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

SAF refers to Singapore Armed Forces.
 
The number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate statement from Air India Express on the incident.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Singapore to block Allianz deal for income but open to new offer, says PM

Singapore opposition leader Pritam Singh's trial begins before elections

Singapore PM honours Ratan Tata, calls him 'true friend of Singapore'

Singapore keeps monetary policy unchanged as inflation risks linger

Ex-Singapore Minister Iswaran accepts charges, begins 12-month jail term

Topics :Singaporeair india expressBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story